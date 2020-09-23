Bhumi Pednekar Wishes Goodnight To Her 'Pradeep Baby'; Vikrant Massey Reacts

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor while posing with her Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare co-star Vikrant Massey. Here is everything that you need to know about Bhumi Pednekar’s recent photo on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Bhumi Pednekar's goodnight wish for her 'baby'

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared a picture with Vikrant Massey through her official handle on September 22, 2020, Tuesday. The actor has posted a still from her latest Bollywood flick Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on the photo-sharing platform. The picture features Pednekar, who is smiling coyly with a rose in her hand. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is sitting beside her with a balloon in his hand.

Bhumi Pednekar and Vikrant Massey are posing in casual outfits. The former has donned a yellow top and teamed it with a pair of jeans. She has completed her look with brown heels and has accessorised the outfit with a black handbag. Moreover, Bhumi Pednekar has opted for minimal makeup and has kept her hair loose. On the other hand, her on-screen boyfriend has paired brown pants with a printed shirt. He has styled his hair for a rounded off look.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar wished good night to her Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare co-star Vikrant Massey using his character’s name from the movie. She wrote, “Goodnight Pradeep....Baby ðŸ˜½” and added hashtags like Goodnight and Kitty from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and tagged the official account of Vikrant Massey. The actor also tagged producer Ekta Kapoor, director Alankrita Shrivastava, co-star Konkona Sen Sharma, Netflix India, and Balaji Motion Pictures in the photo. Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s latest post on social media:

Comments on Bhumi Pednekar’s post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Bhumi Pednekar garnered more than 2, 75, 000 likes and more than 1000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities posted their responses to the picture. Moreover, Vikrant Massey replied to her with an adorable comment saying, “Haha!!! Goodnight Kitty....Baby! ðŸ¤—”. Check out the response to Bhumi Pednekar’s post:

