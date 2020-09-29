Vikrant Massey Says "baraat Is Ready" As 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Makers Release Full Album

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's film Ginny Weds Sunny has finally dropped its full music album. The Netflix film has been creating a huge buzz and fans of the movie are eager to watch it as soon as possible. Recently, Vikrant Massey announced the arrival of the music album and fans were delighted to get some new tunes from the film.

Vikrant Massey makes interesting announcement

A number of talented artists will be seen in this album of Ginny weds Sunny. The soundtrack for the film has been composed by Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji and Jaan Nissar Lone. There are a total of 5 song tracks from the film featuring a number of singers lending their voice to the awesome beats. One of the songs from the film has been titled “LOL” and has been sung by Payal Dev and Dev Negi. The next song in the list is “Sawan Mei Lag Gayi Aag” which has been recreated for the second time. Previously the recreated song was made for another film titled Indoo ki Jawani. Now once again, the song has got a remake and has been sung by Mika Sigh, Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

Further on, the movie also has a mellow song titled “Phir Chala”. Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal have lent their soulful voices to this song. The song “Phoonk Phoonk” will also appear in the film and has been sung by Neeti Mohan, Jatinder Singh and Harjot Dhillion. Finally, the last song in the list is named “Rubaru” whose lyrics have been penned down by Peer Zahoor and is sung by Kamal Khan. The lineup of the songs has gotten fans quite excited to hear the tracks as soon as possible. Vikrant Massey too shared his excitement for the new songs upon sharing the news with his followers on social media.

In the mini promo image, he and Yami Gautam can be seen in beautiful wedding outfits. They pose gracefully in the picture which was uploaded by the actor. Vikrant Massey shared the news of the release of the album and mentioned that one needs to keep their dance moves ready as the new songs have finally dropped.

