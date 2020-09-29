Vikrant Massey Recalls Shooting Intimate Scenes With Bhumi Pednekar For 'Dolly Kitty'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recalled shooting for an intimate scene with actor Bhumi Pednekar for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte. The actor mentioned that his priority while shooting for the scene was to make sure if the ‘woman on the opposite side’ was comfortable. Adding to the same, Vikrant Massey mentioned that in moments like these, there are 7-8 people on sets who are watching and confessed that it was a very intimate and a private moment.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Digs Out Childhood Picture To Wish 'little Bro' Frankie Jonas On Birthday

'Physical comfort was not an issue'

Furthermore, the actor mentioned that the only thing he was concerned about was his beard scratching Bhumi Pednekar’s face. Adding to the same, Vikrant Massey revealed he would have trimmed his beard, however, it would have left marks and rashes on Bhumi’s ‘neck and cheeks’. Furthermore, he mentioned that physical comfort was not an issue with Bhumi Pednekar.

Speaking about his character in the movie, Vikrant Massey mentioned that his character leads a mundane life and is like ‘those’ guys, who get married at 22-24. Furthermore, Vikrant added that after Kitty, his character might have restarted using the app and might have chatted with someone else already. Vikrant is seen as Pradeep in the movie.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Bold Lip Colour Gets Tiger Shroff's Attention, Latter Says 'Liner On Point'

All about Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitaare

The actor heaped praises for his performance in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The movie shows a thorny dynamic between a Delhi-based housewife and her cousin, who navigate damning secrets, dreams, and life on their respective roads to freedom. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the movie also stars actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma in the leading roles.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Makeup Tips, Malaika's Skincare & Other Actors' Beauty Regimes Revealed

On the professional front

The actor also heaped praises for his performance in Made in Heaven. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin in the leading roles, Made in Heaven touches on the topic of homosexuality, dowry system, misbelief and stereotypes in a subtle way. The show follows the story of two wedding planners and focuses on how they counter age-old traditions and misbeliefs in Indian marriages. Meanwhile, Vikrant is currently filming with Yami for his next, Ginny weds Sunny. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the much-anticipated film will hit the theatres in 2020.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Digs Out Childhood Picture To Wish 'little Bro' Frankie Jonas On Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.