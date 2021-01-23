'Badhaai Do' Shooting Location Featuring Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar; Details Here

Badhaai Do is an upcoming romantic comedy film. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles as Shardul and Sumi. Principal photography on the project has commenced. Check out the shooting location of Badhaai Do.

Badhaai Do shooting location

On January 5, 2021, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar along with the makers revealed that the shooting of Badhaai Do has started. The primary Badhaai Do shooting location will be Dehradun. In the pictures, Rajkummar and Bhumi were seen wearing warm clothes as the weather there is generally cold. The actors were seen with the director, Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Take a look at the photos below.

Dehradun is a city situated in the state of Uttarakhand. Called as the winter capital, it is a part of the Garhwal region. It is located in the Doon Valley on the foothills of the Himalayas between the river Ganges on the east and the river Yamuna on the west. The place is appreciated for its picturesque landscape.

Besides being the shooting location of Badhaai Do, there are various Bollywood movies that have been filmed there. It includes Lakshya, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Paan Singh Tomar, Student of the Year, Bunty Aur Babli, and more. Badhaai Do's other filming locations are yet to be revealed. It is possible that the shooting of Badhaai Do could conclude in Dehradun itself.

Badhaai Do has Rajkummar Rao portraying a tough cop with Bhumi Pednekar as a PT teacher who desires to play handball for the country. A social issue is also said to be shown in the movie. Other cast members and plot details are kept under wraps. The story is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial. It is expected to release later this year.

Badhaai Do is a sequel to the 2018 superhit film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, and Sureka Sikri. Directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, it earned immense praises from the audiences and won several accolades including two National Films Awards; Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Sureka Sikri. The movie reportedly grossed more than ₹200 crores at the box-office.

