5 Outfits That Prove Bhumi Pednekar Rocks The Style Game | See Pics

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is known for her different characters in Hindi movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bala. The actor is also known for her spectacular style sense. From the summer frock to the heavy lehenga, Bhumi Pednekar surely knows how to slay it in all. Here are five different outfits rocked by Bhumi Pednekar.

5 outfits rocked by Bhumi Pednekar

Summer Frock

Bhumi Pednekar has an amazing collection of summer gowns, out of which this looked perfect for a summer date or an outing with the girls. The bright red polka dots dress looks perfect as it lands right above her ankle. Bhumi Pednekar opted for flats to go with her dress and we loved how she half braided her hair with minimal makeup, to complete the look.

Thigh slit gown

A thigh slit gown is perfect for a cocktail party or a fancy dinner date. Bhumi Pednekar wore this light red gown for the Filmfare Awards 2020 and looked extraordinary in it. She went for a nude lipstick and focused on doing heavy eye makeup. Bhumi Pednekar opted for high heels with no accessories to complete her look.

Saree

Bhumi Pednekar knows how to slay in a western outfit, but when it comes to wearing a saree, Bhumi Pednekar surely knows how to carry it with grace. She draped around a green colour Manish Malhotra sequin saree and looked mesmerising in it. With heavy makeup on the face, the actor let her hair down as she posed for different pictures.

Lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar also knows how to slay in a lehenga. For the Lakme Fashion Week, the actor was seen in a black princess lehenga with a shimmer silver blouse. She looked stunning in the bright red lipstick and the accessories made her look elegant. In the caption, Bhumi Pedekar mentioned that the look was inspired by lady Diana.

Casuals

Apart from ethnic outfits and summer outfits, Bhumi Pednekar also knows how to slay the white shirt and blue jeans look. She was seen wearing a plain white shirt with dramatic sleeves and bell-bottom jeans. This casual look of Bhumi Pednekar was quite different and made her look elegant yet simple.

