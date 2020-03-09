Check Out Bhumi Pednekar Flaunting Her Spectacular Jawline In These Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood, is known for her outstanding performances in all her movies. It is observed that Bhumi pours her heart and soul into every character she portrays. Bhumi Pednekar is always prepared to go a step forward in depicting her role with full dedication. Since the time Bhumi entered the acting industry, she has been a bold and courageous actor in all her movies.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet, Saand Ki Aankh, and Sonchiriya, among others. Along with being an amazing actor, she is also an enthusiastic fashionista. Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears. Bhumi is an avid social media user and keeps updating her social media handles. She is also popular for her amazing "jawline accentuating pictures" that she always keeps posting on her Instagram page. So, here are some of her best pictures in which she flaunted her jawline.

Times when Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her jawline-

Bhumi Pednekar looks beautiful in this picture as she flaunts her jawline perfectly. She looks stunning in this laughing picture which shows her sharp jawline in the ravishing traditional attire. She is wearing an off-white blouse with deep V-neck and lehenga, she styled her hair with white flowers.

Image courtesy: @bhumipednekar

Bhumi looks pretty as she is flaunting her jawline in this picture. Her sleek hairstyle and earrings are complimenting her look perfectly. Bhumi posted this picture saying-

Happy Sunday ❤️ #happy #love #sunday #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare 📷

Image courtesy: @bhumipednekar

Bhumi Pednekar stunningly poses in this black outfit like a pro. She is flaunting her jawline along with her stylish outfit and gold earrings. The messy bun look looks amazing on her and completes the look perfectly.

Image courtesy: @bhumipednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looks impeccable in this orange colour short dress which looks amazing with that black belt on the waist. Messy hair look and her nude lipstick are just making the picture more graceful and elegant.

Image courtesy: @bhumipednekar

