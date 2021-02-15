Dia Mirza's Wedding: Sneak-peek Into Her Wedding Venue And Decor

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is taking her wedding vows with beau Vaibhav Rekhi today on February 15. Ahead of Dia Mirza's wedding, the Thappad actor took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of her intricate Mehendi and gave fans a sneak-peek into her bridal shower as well. Now, videos and pictures of her wedding venue and decor have surfaced on social media, which are all-things extravagant.

Take a look at Dia Mirza's wedding venue and decor

While Dia Mirza's photos from her bridal shower have hiked fans' excitement for pictures from her much-talked-about wedding, multiple pictures and videos from her wedding venue have started surfacing on social media. It has been reported that Dia will tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private wedding ceremony at the latter's 'home sweet home' in Bandra, Mumbai. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a streak of pictures and videos from the couple's wedding venue as well as Dia's building, which is decorated with all-things flowers, on Instagram.

Take a look at the decoration at Dia Mirza's residence below:

Check out Dia Mirza's wedding venue and decor below:

Ahead of her wedding with Vaibhav, the 39-year-old's Mehendi ceremony is said to have happened on Sunday. Dia also shared a beautiful picture of her hand, flaunting her Mehendi on Instagram Stories earlier today and wrote, "Pyaar". Furthermore, the Sanju actor had also attended a party with Vaibhav on Friday night, which was later confirmed to be a bridal shower. One of Dia's friends had also shared a picture of the bride-to-be from the bridal shower on Instagram.

Check out Dia Mirza's photo from her bridal shower:

Back in August 2019, Dia Mirza had announced her divorce with ex-husband Sahil Sangha, with whom she co-owned the production house 'Born Free Entertainment'. The ex-couple had tied the knot back in 2014 and decided to call it quits after five years of marriage. On the other hand, Dia Mirza's husband-to-be Vaibhav was earlier married to renowned yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi and also has a daughter with her.

