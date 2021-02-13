What Kajal Aggarwal Was Upto This Week, From 'Live Telecast' Release To Wedding Vows Cover

Kajal Aggarwal was in the news a couple of months ago for her lavish wedding with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The Singham star's looks from the wedding went viral in no time as she stunned in designer wear for all the different ceremonies. Kajal is in talks again for her recently released web series titled Live Telecast, which released yesterday, on February 12. Here's how the past week went for the Magadheera actor.

What Kajal Aggarwal was up to this week

Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast

Kajal's first-ever web-series titled Live Telecast released recently on February 12, 2021, on the streaming platform Hotstar. The actor opened up about her shoot and talked about how scary the filming experience was for her. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kajal revealed that shooting in that house left her scared in real life as well. She stated that while the venue was perfect for the shoot of the series, the isolated house scared her. She also stated that the house belonged to a friend of director Venkat Prabhu and is located on top of a hill. The house was extremely isolated as there was nothing else around it which made it difficult for her to fall asleep. She also added that she didn’t sleep throughout the shoot.

On the cover of Wedding Vows

Kajal Aggarwal made a stunning bride at her recently held wedding last year. Her looks from engagement to reception to the wedding made headlines and she looked beautiful in all of them. The Thuppakki actor appeared on the 100th issue cover of Wedding Vows magazine this week and stunned in red halter neck traditional wear and completed her look with a heavy choker. She styled her hair in light curls and posed elegantly for the magazine cover.

Kajal talked about growing up with bronchial asthma

The actor took to Instagram on February 8 and shed light on what it was like to grow up suffering from bronchial asthma. The caption for the post began with Kajal speaking about the time she was diagnosed with bronchial asthma at just five years old. The actor mentioned that she began to see huge changes in her lifestyle as soon as she was diagnosed with the condition. As a five-year-old kid, Kajal Aggarwal saw a huge change in diet and was kept away from dairy or chocolate. She recalled the winters and said that they were not exactly easy for her.

Image Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Official Instagram Account

