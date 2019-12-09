Bhumi Pednekar Slays In Tangerine Outfits And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is not just known for her remarkable acting chops, but also for her sizzling looks. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has an innate fashion sense. She has stolen our hearts with her style, which has garnered an appreciative nod from fans. From slaying casual tees to glamorous maxi dresses, Bhumi refuses to step down from the fashion game. We have penned down some of her best tangerine attires to inspire your wardrobe up-gradation.

1. The cool jacket dress look

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is rocking this uber-chic look in this neon orange jacket dress. Bhumi Pednekar creatively flaunted her tiny waistline by sporting a belt with the voguish attire. The Saand Ki Aankh actor wore strappy heels, accessorized tiny rectangle framed sunglasses and got a messy ponytail hairdo. To complete the look, she opted for copper lip colour and eyeshadow.

2. The ‘Rasbhari’ look

The Lust Stories actor is clad in six yards of grace in this look. Bhumi Pednekar is acing the look in this monotone sequined saree by Manish Malhotra. Bollywood diva has teamed this shimmery tangerine saree with a same shaded blouse featuring plunging neckline. She has opted for a messy ponytail and minimal makeup look. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor went for nude lip shade and smokey eye makeup for a rounded off look.



3. The one with the flowy gown

The Bala actor donned this tangerine maxi dress for a magazine shoot. Bhumi is sizzling in this flowy gown with a front slit, flaunting her toned leg. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor left her straightened hair open with this super-frilled outfit. She opted for minimal makeup to complete this look.

