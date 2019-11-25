Bhumi Pednekar Is Acing Her Shimmery Looks And These Photos Are Proof

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar kick-started her acting journey with Sharat Katariya’s award-winning flick Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. The actor garnered loads of appreciation for her role. Bhumi went on to act in some of the iconic movies including one of the highest grosser Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. After the success of Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, the Lust Stories actor will next appear in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Bhumi’s sartorial sense is as appreciative as her mind-blowing acting. The Bala actor adds glam to even the simple and sober attires with her sheer elegance. Here are some of the Bhumi Pednekar’s best shimmery looks that makes her stand apart from the crowd.

1. The rich tangerine saree

Gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar is clad in this Manish Malhotra’s designer saree. This tangerine sequined saree is teamed with the plunging neckline shimmery blouse. Adding to her mind-bashing look, the Saand Ki Aankh actor has worn golden heels with her saree. Bhumi has opted for a messy ponytail hairdo and minimal makeup look. The Bala actor has applied nude lip shade and smokey eye makeup for a rounded off look.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Feels Proud Of Socially Impacting Films Like Bala And Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

2. Black sequined monotone ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar looks all glammed up at the success bash of Bala. The Toilet actor donned Dhruv Kapoor’s designer pantsuit ensemble. Heavily sequined, this attire must have brightened up the night with its dazzling sheen. The Bala actor has teamed up the party-formal look with black sequin-studded bralette flaunting her super-toned midriff. Bhumi has opted for a nude makeup look and black high heels for a complete look.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Goes Bold And Beautiful As She Says 'Hello Weekend'

3. Copper shaded gown

Bhumi is a true stunner in this shimmery body-hugging gown by Alina Anwar Couture. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor must have been a show-stopper in this shaded copper sequined dress featuring plunging neckline. Bhumi Pednekar is making a style statement in this glitzy look. She has opted for cropped wavy hair and nude makeup to ace this look.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Takes Influence From Karisma Kapoor's Role In Biwi No 1

Also read: Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar Look Stunning At The Saand Ki Aankh Success Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.