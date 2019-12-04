Bhumi Pednekar Spotted Outside Airport Wearing A Rather Quirky Outfit

Bhumi Pednekar was recently spotted at an airport and here are the pictures of her outfit and airport look. Bhumi Pednekar's style is versatile and she has always been seen experimenting and improving her style and fashion sense. For this particular day, the actor was seen wearing a red crop top with full sleeves and a pair of black jeggings. She topped the outfit with a black baseball cap and completed her look with white sneakers with golden stripes. Bhumi left her hair open and had styled them with waves at the end. When the paparazzi spotted her, she greeted them. check out her pictures below.

Also Read | What Bhumi Pednekar's Wore While Promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Why She Rejected Many Films, Has Quirky Take On 'glamorous' Roles

Also Read | Ananya Panday & Bhumi Pednekar Do Not Want A Chintu Tyagi In Real Life

Upcoming Film:

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is set to release on 6th December and stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aryan along with Ananya Panday. The movie has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. The story is a romantic comedy and shall revolve around a love triangle among a married couple, played by Bhumi and Kartik, and the new woman in Kartik's life, to be played by Ananya.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Makes A Bold Fashion Statement With A Plunging Neckline Black Dress

Bhumi Pednekar started her career as an Indian film actor from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In that movie, she played the role of an overweight bride and her role got her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actor had worked with Yash Raj Films for six years as an assistant casting director. She has done several films during her career and is a critically acclaimed actor of Bollywood. She has a loyal fan base and is very active on her social media accounts.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Cancels Her New Year Plans For This Reason?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.