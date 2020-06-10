Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha Show How To Slay The Indo-Western Look

Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha are popular names in the Bollywood industry. Being from outside the industry, both the actors are self-made stars. Having given some great performances in the past few years, Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have successfully created a huge fanbase for themselves. Along with this, the actors have also been spotted making style statements very often. Here is who out of the two actors wore the indo-western look better. Read ahead to know.

Bhumi Pednekar vs Nushrat Bharucha- Who wore the Indo-Western look better?

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a white colour high-waist harem pant and a baby pink colour bralette with white colour polka dots printed all over it. On top of her outfit, she has worn a white colour thigh-length collared full-sleeves jacket, with multi-coloured embroidery all over it. Bhumi has worn golden shimmery heels and tied her wavy hair in a neat and tight ponytail at the back of her head. Bhumi Pednekar has applied nude and natural makeup.

Nushrat Bharucha is seen wearing a white colour sleeveless deep V-neck cut crop top. It has multi-coloured embroidery all over it. She has won high-waist harem pant of the same colour and print. Nushrat has worn crème colour heels, and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Nushrat Bharucha has applied natural makeup and completed her look.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Karan Johar’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part 1 (2020), alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Durgavati, an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer, directed by G. Ashok. The movie is a remake of the director's 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original version. Announced in November 2019, the makers have also roped in actor Mahie Gill to play a vital part in the movie. Twinkle Khanna's cousin, Karan Kapadia, will be making his Bollywood debut in the movie.

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen on the big-screen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl (2019), alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Nushrat Bharucha is currently having a packed schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen in Chhalaang, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie also casts Ajay Devgn as a prominent character. The movie is expected to release in 2020. In 2019, the actors dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on their official Instagram handle.

