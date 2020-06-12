Bhumi Pednekar And Anita Hassanandani In Sequin Sarees; See Pics

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Bhumi Pednekar is widely known for her unique sense of style, apart from her work in films. Anita Hassanandani, a popular TV star, is another actor who is known for her unique sartorial choices. The two actors were seen flaunting similar outfits and fans are finding themselves in a tough situation as to who rocked the outfits better. Check out Anita Hassanandani's and Bhumi Pednekar's photos sporting similar sequined sarees:

Bhumi Pednekar and Anita Hassanandani in similar sarees

Bhumi Pednekar is often seen sporting a wide range of outfits. Be it traditional or western, she has got it covered all. Fans love the way she experiments with her sartorial choices. In the picture shared by Bhumi Pednekar, the actor can be seen sporting a maroon coloured sequined saree by Manish Malhotra. Fans loved the way she draped herself in the saree.

Bhumi Pednekar seems to have taken the notch of donning shimmery saree a bit higher and fans cannot stop obsessing over the outfit. The actor rocked the look and paired the saree with a contrasting black sleeveless blouse. She kept her styling subtle and tied her hair in a lower messy bun. Have a look at Bhumi Pednekar's way of styling the saree:

Anita Hassanandani was also seen sporting a similar saree. The blouse teamed with the saree and her makeup was one of the major highlights of Anita Hassanandani's look. But unlike Bhumi Pednekar, the way she teamed her outfit was quite different. Hassanandani opted for a more ultra-modern look with the purple cross strap neckline blouse design. She teamed her outfit by wearing purple earrings and a matching ring and bindi. She opted for an open hairdo and a nude makeup. Check out the outfit donned by Anita Hassanandani:

Fans quickly noticed the similarities in the sarees donned by Bhumi Pednekar and Anita Hassanandani. Both of the actors looked stunning in the maroon sequined saree. They rocked the look with the utmost ease.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship as Sapna. The actor will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare as Kitty, which is currently under the post-production stage. She will also be seen in Durgavati as IAS Chanchal Singh Chauhan/ Durgavati. The movie is currently in the filming stage. Anita Hassanandani is currently seen playing the role of Naagin Vishakha Khanna in Naagin 4.

