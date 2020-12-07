Bhumi Pednekar Ups The Style Quotient In Nikhil Thampi Couture; See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar has a massive fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her fans with her posts. She is known for her awesome acting skills and goofy Instagram posts. Recently, she shared a new picture on her Instagram and fans are loving it.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post -

Today, the actress shared multiple pictures in which she can be seen in a black and white monochrome dress. Bhumi paired her look with red heels and a nude lipstick with her hair waved and parted to one side. In her caption, she mentioned that the couture worn by her is from the fashion designer Nikhil Thampi. Fans and followers flooded her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

The actress knows how to look gorgeous in all her looks and shared pictures of herself in which she was seen wearing a lehenga a few days ago. In the post, she can be seen in a skin coloured lehenga with pink flowers on it. The lehenga that she was seen in was from Manish Malhotra. Bhumi paired her look with a matching choker necklace and earrings. Her hair was tied up with minimal makeup on her face.

Bhumi gained recognition by playing headstrong small-town women in the comedy-dramas like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh which was her latest movie. The Sand Ki Aankh actress has marked a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry and was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare along with Kokana Sensharma, Vikrant Massey, and Karan Kundra.

Bhumi is now gearing up for her upcoming film named Durgamati. It is a horror-thriller film that is directed by G. Ashok. The movie is a remake of the Telugu–Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer. The film will be available to stream worldwide from December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

After Durgamati, the actress will soon be seen in Badhaai Ho sequel - Badhaai Do. She is starred opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film. The movie is scheduled to release in January 2021.

