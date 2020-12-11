'Durgamati' Review: This Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Fails To Impress Audience

The Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati: The Myth finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. The horror-thriller is helmed by G. Ashok and is the Hindi remake of Ashok's Telugu film Bhaagamathie, which released back in 2018. Ever since the makers of the film premiered the web-film on Prime Video, reactions and reviews from the audience have started pouring in on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati couldn't manage to impress audience

On December 11, 2020, while the Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani was released on the big screens, the Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati got a direct-to-digital release on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Bhumi, Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast in supporting roles.

The plot of this G. Ashok directorial focuses on the life of a bureaucrat, who gets imprisoned in a haunted mansion for the sake of interrogation by the police department. However, things go haywire after she gets possessed by the spirit of 'Durgamati'.

While the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor plays the titular role in this film, the Telugu and Tamil actor Anushka Shetty played the titular role in the original Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Although Durgamati got a mixed reaction from film critics, the masses were also quite unimpressed with the Hindi remake of Bhaagamathie. Durgamati review by netizens on social media suggests that the horror film, unlike most of Bhumi Pednekar's films, has not succeeded in winning the hearts of its viewers.

The G. Ashok directorial was also making headlines because of Durgamati's IMDb review. The web-film has received a rating of 3.9/ 10 on IMDb while Twitterati has also expressed their disappointment with the film on the micro-blogging platform. While one user tweeted, "𝟮.𝟮𝟱/𝟱 #Durgamati is a shabby remake with lots of cliches.@bhumipednekar does not fit at all in the role but it' is @ArshadWarsi who was outstanding & took the whole film on his shoulders.@KapadiaKaran was great.BGM & story were also pretty good but Direction & execution were poor", another wrote, "Saw 20 mins of #Durgamati and I'm reflecting upon all my life decisions up till this point".

Check out some more 'Durgamati' reviews by netizens below

#Durgamati#Ratings: ⭐⭐#OneWordReview: PATHETIC

Weak cinematography, wrong casting, worst acting of Bhumi till date, no impact at all! The film will make you laugh in horror scenes! No chemistry between Karan Kapadia and Bhumi! No one can step into the shoes of #AnushkaShetty! pic.twitter.com/pKmr5tO9EM — Brilliant Jasper (@BrilliantJaspe1) December 11, 2020

It u see #bhagmathie first then #Durgamati .u will clearly notice tht all r doing acting half heartedly . No way it's near original @bhumipednekar .

Spoiler is that ,plz don't c bhagmathie 1st otherwise u can't tolerate even 10 minutes of durgamati #DurgamatiReview @ArshadWarsi — failtrader (@failtrader2) December 11, 2020

@bhumipednekar what a performance 🎭 👏 bhumi ,its a must watch movie ,full entertainment 👌.@ArshadWarsi gajab sir ultimate performance .@MahieGillOnline @Jisshusengupta #karankapadia you all were fantastic 👏.

Hats off to the writer of this movie.#DURGAMATI. — Vikrant Sharma (@Vikrant86227429) December 11, 2020

@PrimeVideo #Durgamati is really a great movie specially the ending part



Bahut sahi movie 🤩🤩💥💥 — Doshant Kumar (@DoshantKumar) December 11, 2020

"A remake of the telugu film Bhaagamathi. It begs the question: why? Wasn't it bad enough that d film was made in the first place that it had to be remade?" #Durgamati is a pathetic outcome @bhumipednekar & the team are living in some other world.They don't knw their audiences. — Citizen Voice (@CitizenVoice15) December 11, 2020

