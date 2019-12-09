Bhumi Pednekar On 'Mujhe Sex Bahut Pasand Hai' Dialogue: My Character Is Of A Today's Girl

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar's fanbase is strengthening with her back to back strong performances. The actor has been quite vocal about the controversies related to her projects. A few months back when the netizens criticised her appearance as a dark complexation girl in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala, she gave a befitting reply to the trolls. Recently, she interacted with a leading entertainment portal about her latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh. Reportedly, she was asked how awkward it was for her to deliver the dialogue Mujhe Sex Bhot Pasand Hai on the silver screen.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor was leaving from a theatre when she had a chit-chat with a leading portal. While answering the question she said that she played the character of a today's girl and it was not awkward for her at all. Bhumi also asked about the expectation and the audience reaction of Pati Patni Aur Woh. She mentioned that hearing the audience laughing is giving her ample satisfaction. Reportedly, she said that though she doesn't understand numbers much, she has crossed her fingers to bag a good amount from PPAW at the box-office.

The film released on December 6, 2019, has already managed to earn more than Rs. 34 crores at the box-office on its opening weekend. The Mudassir Aziz directorial also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Whereas Kartik and Bhumi play Pati and Patni, Ananya essays the Woh. The film released with Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon.

On the work front, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor has already given three back to back commercially successful films. She will soon share screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. She will also play the female lead in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.

