When Bhumi Pednekar Thanked 2019 For Giving Her Many Wonderful Career Opportunities

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Hindi film industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. 2019 proved to be a very good year for Bhumi Pednekar as she gave back to back super hit films. Here’s Bhumi Pednekar thanking 2019 for giving her the opportunity to play the characters of these wonderful women. Read ahead to know more:

Bhumi Pednekar thanks 2019 for giving her many wonderful opportunities to play various characters

As we stepped into 2020, Bhumi Pednekar said a huge "thank you" to 2019 for being a great year of her career. She said that the journey had been very inspiring. She also mentioned that she is even more motivated and excited for 2020. Take a look at the work done by Bhumi Pednekar in 2019.

Sonchiriya (2019)

Bhumi Penekar played the female lead in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya. Bhumi played the character of Indumati Tomar. The film also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. Set in the Chambal valley, the plot of the film revolved around the story of a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits who once terrorized the Indian heartlands. The film did average at the box-office, but all the actors were praised for their excellent performance.

Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

Bhumi Pednekar played the female lead, along with Taapsee Pannu, in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh. Bhumi played the role of Chandro Tomar and Taapsee Pannu played Prakashi Tomar. It was a woman-centric movie, also casting Prakash Jha and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolved around two women above 60 years old, who inspire other women in India when they demonstrate their expert sharpshooting skills. The film received critical acclaim and the two actors won several awards for their performance in the movie.

Bala (2019)

Bhumi Pednekar played the female lead in Amar Kaushik’s Bala. Bhumi played the character of Latika Trivedi. Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam also played the lead characters in the film. The plot of the film revolved around a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes up with the situation. The film did very well at the box-office and successfully made its way to the ₹100 crores club.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Bhumi Pednekar played the female lead in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi played the character of Vedika Tripathi. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also played lead roles in the film. The plot of the film revolves around Chintu Tyagi, an ordinary, middle-class man, who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. The film did well at the box-office.

