Bhumi Pednekar To Kriti Sanon: B-town Actors Who Resemble Like Their Sisters; See Here

The Bollywood celebrity fraternity has entertainment as their top-most priority. They try their best to maintain a good connection with their fans. One such medium to connect is through social media. There are several Bollywood celebrities who are very active on social media. They share every piece of information about them, be it personal or professional, fans get to know about any upcoming movie or get sneak-peeks into their fam-jam sessions.

Talking about family, Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon are often called out to be their sister's twin as they look so similar to each other. However, not only these two, there are many sibling duos that are often tagged as twins when they are not, because of their similar face cuts and how they look in pictures. Here are a few of such Bollywood actors that look exactly like their sister's twin.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar

Samiksha Pednekar is the younger sister of Bhumi Pednekar. The duo shares a very beautiful bond with each other and is often seen attending events together. Bhumi Pednekar also surprised her sister on her convocation when she graduated in New Delhi.

Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan

Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan have paved their way to Bollywood by entering through different industries. Shakti Mohan stole the limelight by her dance moves while Neeti Mohan graced the stage with her singing skills. The duo established a fim foothold in Bollywood with their performances.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

This sister duo has always stolen the limelight whenever they have made an appearance together on social media. Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon are the two most sought after actors in Bollywood. Both of them are often spotted encouraging each other on different events and even on social media. Recently, both of them shared their self-written poems on social media.

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's little sister Shagun Pannu has showered love upon each other by sharing different pictures on social media. The duo is often enjoying vacations and events together.

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is a model and has often been into news regarding her debut in Bollywood. The duo shares a very good bond and are often spotted spending time together.

