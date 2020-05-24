From 'PKP' To 'SKTKS', Nushrat Bharucha Seems To Be The Box Office's 'Dream Girl'

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha has worked in numerous since her debut in 2006. The actor rose to fame in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and over the period of time, some of Nushrat Bharucha's films have managed to enter the elite ₹100 crores club. Read on to know her highest-grossing films to date.

Nushrat Bharucha's highest-grossing films

In 2013, director Luv Ranjan paired Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha for the second installment in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. Following the success of the first installment, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 also collected huge cash at the box office. Reportedly, the film earned around ₹60 crores.

In 2016, Nushrat marked her debut in the South Indian film industry with Tamil film Vaaliba Raja. The comedy flick did an average business in southern states but failed to grab much attention.

The director-actor trio, Luv Ranjan Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha, again collaborated in 2018 for one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Interestingly, SKTKS is Nushrat and Kartik's first film in the ₹100 crores club.

Nushrat's 2019 release Dream Girl also received a positive response from the audience and the critics. Reportedly, the film earned ₹139 crores at ticket counters. Dream Girl is also the highest-grossing film of Nushrat's career till now.

Nushrat Bharucha's career graph

Interestingly, the 35-year-old actor had dipped her toes in Bollywood with a family-drama flick titled Jai Santoshi Maa. Though the film bagged average ratings from the critics, it failed to impress the audience. The Box Office India declared it a disaster at the cash registers as it collected merely ₹22.25 lakhs.

Next, Nushrat played a pivotal character in 2009's Kal Kisne Dekha Hai, which was apparently another debacle at the box office. But it seems like her performance grabbed attention as one of the finest Bollywood directors, Anurag Kashyap offered her a lead role in his 2010's critically acclaimed film LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka. However, the crime-drama did an average business at box office.

In the year 2011, Nushrat Bharucha delivered her first commercially successful film as she shared the screen space with then-debutant Kartik Aaryan. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was declared a sleeping hit. As per reports, the bromance-drama bagged ₹12.58 crores.

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat joined hands for their second collaboration in the film Akaash Vani. However, the romance-drama was a debacle and bagged ₹2 crores at the box office as per reports. After that, Nushrat Bharucha worked in Labours Of (An)Other Solipsist, Darr @ the Mall, and Meeruthiya Gangsters but these films failed to set the box office on fire.

