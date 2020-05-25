Bhumi Pednekar's Comparison With Cinderella By A Fan Is Adorable; Check Out

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is known for her charming personality, besides her acting chops. She kick-started her professional journey with the romantic comedy film Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Released in 2015, this movie garnered her immense applause and accolades.

Since then, she has been a part of numerous Bollywood projects including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Saand Ki Aankh, to name a few. The actor’s fans love her and shower her with praises. Their little gestures on social media never stay out of attention.

Bhumi Pednekar's comparison with Cinderella

Recently, a Bhumi Pednekar’s big fan shared a photo collage of the actor with a Disney princess. He compared the Bollywood actor with Cinderella and drew a resemblance between the two. In the photo on his Instagram feed, Bhumi Pednekar’s light grey dress during an award function looks quite similar to Cinderella’s flared gown. The actor donned an off-shoulder gown. She completed her look with statement earrings, nude makeup, and highlighted open hair.

On the other hand, the Disney princess has dressed a flared grey gown and paired it with matching shimmery gloves. Featuring ruffled arms, Cinderella’s look is completed with a high bun, grey headband, and a black choker piece. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s picture:

This is not the first time a fan has done something special for Bhumi Pednekar. A few months back, the actor stole the show with her sweet response to a fan who proposed her for marriage. One of the Bhumi Pednekar’s enthusiastic followers took to Twitter and wrote, "Bhumi Pednekar, Hi beautiful mam, I can't stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna bhi pyaar kar loon lekin koi chance hi nahin hain ki aap koi non-celebrity se shaadi karo. Dukh hota hai."

@bhumipednekar Hi beautiful mam, I can't stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai — Kaffir Saurabh (@SaurabhHindust8) November 28, 2019

To this, Bhumi Pednekar had a hilarious response. She responded to his tweet and wrote, "Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai, but I won't let you miss me. (I) will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible."

Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai...but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible ❤️ https://t.co/Wf9zyP3DfW — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 29, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar's professional front

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was recently a part of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She starred alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The actor has Alankrita Shrivastava’s satirical comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and G Ashok’s horror flick Durgavati in her pipeline.

