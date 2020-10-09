Bhumi Pednekar Announces 'Durgavati' Release Date With New Poster

Recently, Amazon Prime Video today announced a brand new slate of 9 highly-anticipated movies that will premiere directly on the streaming service, and one such flick to get an OTT release is Bhumi Pednekar starter Durgavati. Bhumi shared the good news on social media and wrote that the film is set to hit the small screens on December 11. Apart from sharing the release date, the actress even piqued the curiosity of her fans and shared an intriguing poster of the film.

Bhumi Pednekar unveils Durgavati release date

The poster of the horror film showed the Bala actress sitting at the gate of a temple which has a haunted face crafted on it. The eerie looks on the face of the actress while sitting on the floor and staring is sure to send chills down the spine of the viewers. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020.” Actor Karan Kapadia who is also a part of the film was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Seriously, what’s behind it. I’m in the movie and I still don’t know.”

Bhumi Pednekar had almost completed the film in March when the lockdown was announced by the government. The film is the remake of South movie Bhagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in a lead role. Known for its horror-comedy genre the film was a hit down South. Watching Bhumi Pednekar in a horror-comedy film is definitely going to a big surprise for all her fans who are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actress once again on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakate Sitare. The actress will be seen next in a comedy film Mr. Lele where she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. Her other upcoming films include Takht in which she will be seen alongside an ensemble star cast like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor.

(Image credit: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

