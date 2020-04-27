Bipasha Basu Makes 'besan Laddoos' For Karan Singh Grover On Wedding Anniversary; Watch

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has been entertaining her fans through her social media updates while under lockdown with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover. The Dhoom 2 actor celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary on Monday and shared a video of the special something that she did for her husband. Bipasha made Karan's favourite sweet Besan Laddoo and walked her fans through the recipe of the same. She captioned the post, "4th Anniversary ( #Monkeyversary) Prep🎉❤️🙏 The Making of his favourite Besan Laddoo❤️".

Bipasha and Karan were rumoured to have started dating during the shooting of their film Alone. Back then, news about their alleged relationship was written off as a promotional strategy for the movie. However, the couple continued spending time with each other even after the release of the film and were often spotted together.

It all started with Bipasha planning a surprise birthday trip for Karan to Goa. Meanwhile, as this was Karan Singh Grover’s third marriage, Bipasha Basu’s mother was reported to be against their union, but things sailed smooth as the two tied the knot in 2016 and even after four years, the love and fondness between the two seem to be just as much.

The couple has been doing a lot of household chores apart from maintaining their physical fitness amid lockdown imposed by the Government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection throughout the country. Karan Singh Grover revealed in a recent interview that he wishes to spend more time with his wife, Bipasha Basu and help around the house. While talking about the same, he added that Bipasha is like an army general when it comes to household chores. He also hilariously added how he wishes he could make videos of it and show it to the world.

