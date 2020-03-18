Bipasha Basu Posts About 'immunity Booster', Slammed By A Nutritionist As 'inauthentic'

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to a lot of social media influencers issuing precautionary measures to raise awareness on social media, and Bollywood has joined the bandwagon too. Recently, Raaz 3 actor Bipasha Basu also took to her Instagram handle to share her recipe of an immunity booster powder. However, Basu's "immunity booster" got a thumbs down from a nutritionist.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu 'shocked' As Coronavirus Suspects Flee Hospital, Riteish Deshmukh Reacts

Also Read | Bipasha Basu And Sonali Bendre Cancel Events In USA Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Bipasha Basu got slammed by a nutritionist on social media

Bipasha Basu has been a fitness enthusiast throughout her career in Bollywood. Basu is also looked up to by millions for tips and advice on fitness. She is one of the few Bollywood actors who have been raising awareness about various precautionary measures regarding the Coronavirus crisis on her Instagram handle. Recently, the Alone actor posted a picture of her "immunity booster powder" on her Instagram handle and was called out by a nutritionist for spreading inauthentic information.

Bipasha captioned the image writing, "Have 1 tsp of this powder with hot water... or add to your dal every day.It’s simple

#immunitybooster #loveyourself #loveall #wecandothis"

In the comment section of the post, a nutritionist named Ayesha Khalid wrote, "Not true, spread an authentic source only - please". However, several people replied to her comment on Basu's post. While some agreed with what Khalid said, others came for Basu's rescue.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Aces 'social Distancing' With Husband Karan Singh Grover & Magic; Here's How

Bipasha Basu's Instagram has over 7.5 million followers. She recently shared a post showing her fans how she and her husband Karan Singh Grover dealt with social distancing. The love birds spent quality time with each other amid the Coronavirus crisis by watching Harry Potter.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Wishes 'Monkey Prince' Karan Singh Grover On B'day With A Love Note, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.