Bhumi Pednekar Vs Nidhhi Agerwal: Whose Sequin Saree Steals The Show?

Nidhhi Agerwal is a famous actor and model who is best known for her work in South Indian films. The actor made her debut in Munna Michael and completely won over her audience with her charming looks. Bhumi Pednekar is another diva that has rocked the film industry. She made her debut in 2015 in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha and then went on to star in many other commercially and critically successful films. Both the divas are often seen in beautiful sarees and other outfits. There is one specific beige sequin saree in question here that both the actors were spotted wearing. Let's find out which actor pulled it off better:

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi was spotted wearing a beige sequin saree by Manish Malhotra in one of her Instagram posts. The actor looked beautiful as the colour and the saree complemented her quite well. With a sleeveless blouse and a low waisted saree tie cut, the actor looked made for a pretty sight. She also paired the saree with heavy jhumkas and one bangle which looked perfect. Nidhhi is also sporting a black bag which looks very adorable. One unique feature of the saree is how it touches the ground creating a tiny train and its pearls. The saree looked ethereal on Nidhhi.

Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing a similar saree, also by Manish Malhotra. In one of the designer's posts, the actor is sporting a beige sequin saree as well. There are many differences though, Bhumi’s blouse is a bikini-type and the saree is quite light. The actor is sporting no jewellery and has very light makeup on, which makes it feel that the actor has opted for a western take on saree. The actor further charmed her fans with a stern look and the surroundings of the house also look spectacular.

Even though both the sarees are a bit different and have their own twist, Bhumi stands out with her rendition of the saree. Nidhhi’s take on the saree looks a little repetitive and something that fans have seen many times but Bhumi not only manages to make a saree look western but also changes the whole game on the look. Both the divas have received many positive comments on the looks.

Promo Pic Credit: Nidhhi and Manish Malhotra's Instagram

