Bhumi Pednekar Only Said Three Words In A Zoya Akhtar Film; Guess Which One

Bhumi Pednekar rose to fame with her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then the Bollywood star has churned out blockbusters like Bala, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Bhumi Pednekar was also part of a Netflix short film series, Lust Stories. Portraying a housemaid in Zoya Akhtar’s contribution to the Netflix anthology film, Bhumi Peednekar said only three words in the film.

In Lust Stories, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s part of the Netflix anthology. She played a young maid, Sudha who maintains her employer’s house with competence and also has a fulfilling sexual relationship with him. However, she is also realistic and remains silent and hides her feelings in front of her employer and his family. Sudha is one of Bhumi Pednekar's widely appreciated roles to date.

More About Lust Stories

Released in 2018, Lust Stories is an anthology film that contains four short film segments. These four short films are helmed by directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The Netflix film is also a sequel to the 2013 anthology film Bombay Talkies.

Lust Stories has an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar. It was also nominated for International Emmy Award for Best TV Movie or Miniseries. Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, on the social front, Bhumi Pednekar took her Instagram to share how she misses oceans on the World Ocean Day. She shared a video of her indulging in a photoshoot as she poses near the ocean. In her caption, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor wrote: "I Miss being by the Ocean (& getting my pictures clicked 😊) #worldoceanday 🌊". Along with this post, Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of an ocean shore. She posted the photo in her stories with the 'Plastic Free Ocean' sticker. Take a look at the post below.

Next For Bhumi Pednekar

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor will next be seen on the big screen in upcomer, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty, namely Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht.

