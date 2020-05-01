Bhumi Pednekar's Best Dialogues In The Movie 'Saand Ki Aankh'; Read Here

Bhumi Pednekar has now worked in several popular films. The actor has starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in several movies. The pair’s iconic on-screen appearance has impressed the audience. Bhumi Pednekar has now established herself well in the Indian film industry. The actor has proved her potential after working in the film Saand Ki Aankh.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha Redefine Elegance In High-slit Black Outfits

The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The movie told the story of two real-life sharpshooters and the adventures. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar delivers some iconic dialogues. Let’s take a look into it.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha & Bhumi Pednekar's Monochrome Look Might Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

“(Aurat chahe kisi bhi mukaam par pahunch jaye, par apni sahi umar batane se katrati hai) - Sahi umar batane mein ke hai ... par asal mein aurat us umar ka sahi hisaab na lage sake hai joh usne apne liye jee ho.”

In this dialogue, Bhumi speaks eloquently about how a woman shies away from telling her age no matter what position she is in. She then says that no matter what age a woman tells anybody, she can never quantify the number of years she could've spent living for her own self.

"Agar In teen.....chaar ki zindagee banane khaatir...Teri ek ki jaan bhi leni pad jaaye na...Koi haraj na hai Betaa"

In this dialogue, it is said that your life is worth sacrificing if it can help out and set up a better future for others.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut Sport Same B&W Dresses With Grace; Who Wore It Better?

"Kyuo jiji..ki kawhe hain?...Angrezi mein.....Bulls Eye"

This dialogue tells nothing other than the movie’s title. The events in Saand Ki Aankh take place in the past. And the sharpshooters are from the rural region. And yet she knows what it means in English as well.

Tann buddha hove hai ... mann buddha nahi hota

In this dialogue, Bhumi says that the body grows weary but not the mind.

Saand Ki Aankh trailer:

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar Receives An ‘I Love You’ From A Bollywood Celeb On Her Latest Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.