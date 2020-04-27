Bhumi Pednekar's 5 Top-rated Films According To IMDb, Take A Look

Bhumi Pednekar paved her way into Bollywood with YRF's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, post that she has featured in several blockbuster films. Some of her notable performances have been in movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Toilet: Ek Katha, and Saand Ki Aankh. From bagging every award in the country for her ground-breaking performance in her debut movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha( 2015) to her first best actress Filmfare award for Saand Ki Aankh (2019), Bhumi Pednekar has come a long way and is in no mood to stop.

Source: Bhumi Instagram

In fact, she is considered amongst the most bankable new-age actors in Bollywood currently. Bhumi is loved by both critics and audiences, for her diverse movie choices. Talking about Bhumi Pednekar's films, let's take a look at her Top rated movies according to ( IMDb) Internet Movie Database Works.

Bhumi Pednekar's Top Rated Films According To IMDb

1. Saand Ki Aankh (7.9)

Source: Bhumi Instagram

In 2019, Bhumi Pednekar did the unexpected by essaying the role of a 60-year-old woman Chandro Tomar in the Tushar Hiranandani directorial. Bhumi played the character of world's oldest professional shooter in the film, who hails from a rural village. The story of Saandh Ki Aankh takes you through her and Prakashi Tomar's life journey. This Bhumi Pednekar film did great business at the box-office and is top-rated movie on IMDb.

2. Sonchiriya (7.5)

Source: Samiksha Pednekar Instagram

In 2019, Pednekar also starred in a film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya revolves around the life story of Dacoits. Counted amongst Bhumi Pednekar's best films so far, Sonchiriya is a must-watch movie. Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana also play pivotal roles in the film.

3. Dum Laga Ke Haisha (7.5)

Source: Jyoti Mehta Instagram

Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Based on the lives of an unhappy married couple, Bhumi Pednekar gave a stellar performance in the romantic drama. She gained a lot of weight for the film and weighted 89 kilograms during Dum Laga Ke Haisha filming. Post, that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor lost over 24 kilograms and got back in shape.

4. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ( 7.2)

Source: Cinema Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, was based on the problems in the lives of women, due to the absence of Toilets in rural houselds. The film gave a social message and worked wonders at the box-office. The audiences loved Akshay Kumar and Bhumi's chemistry in the social-drama.

5. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (6.9)

Source: HD Movies Store Instagram

This was Bhumi and Ayushmann's second film together post, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had an unusual story plot about a man, who is suffering from erectile dysfunction just before his marriage. It is a comic tale, with some hilarious dialogues and stupendous performances by actors.

