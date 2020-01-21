Bhumi Pednekar Takes To Instagram To Wish Her Mother On Her Birthday With A Heartfelt Text

The Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar had a successful 2019 with several releases at the box office. It would be safe to say that Bhumi has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her body of work as she is known for taking up challenges when it comes to the type of roles she plays in her movies. It is Bhumi Pednekar mother's birthday today, i.e. January 21, 2020, and the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram to wish her mother on her birthday with a heartfelt message.

Bhumi Pednekar thinks her mom is her biggest critic

Bhumi took to Instagram to share a streak of pictures with her mother, to wish her mother on her birthday. Both Bhumi and her mother, Sumitra Pednekar were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Bhumi is sporting a full sleeve off-white top with a turtle neck which she paired with a black body-hugging skirt with motifs and strappy black heels. She rounded off her look with statement gold earrings and a mid-parted sleek hairdo. However, her mother kept with simple and classic with a full sleeve all-olive-green dress.

Bhumi shared the pictures with a caption writing, "My dearest birth giver, best friend, biggest critic, unconditional love giver, handyman, teacher, confidant, partner in crime and my GOD - HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳 May you always be smiling and healthy. Your kindness, generosity and hard work has been the biggest learning for us. Thank you for being born mom, we love you @sumitrapednekar

#gratitude #birthday #love #family #forever #21January #happybirthdayseniorpednekar" \

Apart from her mother, Bhumi also took to her Instagram story to wish her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday. Bhumi shared a selfie of hers and Tahira and captioned it writing, "Happy birthday my dearest @tahirakashyap. Wish you good health and happiness." Kashyap will be celebrating her 35th birthday today.

