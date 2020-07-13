Bhumi Pednekar Won These Many Awards For Her Debut Film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

After working with Yash Raj Films under casting director Shanoo Sharma as her assistant for a couple of years, Bhumi Pednekar made a ground-breaking Bollywood debut as a female lead with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. Bhumi was paired opposite National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the family drama.

With her stupendous performance in the film, Bhumi Pednekar was felicitated on several platforms. The Bala actress was awarded many trophies for her stellar performance in her debut film by Sharat Katariya. Here is the list of some prominent awards won by Bhumi for her debut movie, as the best female debutant of 2015. Have a look-

List of awards won by Bhumi Pednekar for her bebut Hindi film Dum Laga Ke Haisha

1. Zee Cine Award in the Best Female Debut category

2. The Producers Guild Film Award-for the 'Best Female Debut' of the year

3. The Much celebrated black-lady-Filmfare Award as the 'Best Female Debut' of 2015

4. Screen Award for the 'Best Female Debut of the year'

5. International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award for the Best Female Debut

6. The BIG Star Entertainment Awards as the Most Entertaining Actor in a Social Role - Female

7. Stardust Award in the Superstar of Tomorrow Female category

Bhumi Pednekar essayed the role of Sandhya, a promising B'ed school teacher in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Post her marriage with a tenth fail Prem Prakash Tiwari (Ayushmann Khurrana), she discovers that her husband is ashamed of her weight, and forcefully married her because of her job. This agitates her and the couple quarrel on several times over the same. Then Bhumi Pednekar's character decides to seek a divorce from her husband, whom she loves a lot.

However, in a strange turn of event Prem releases his love for Sandhya, and the couple decides to give their marriage a second chance. This YRF movie minted over ₹71.85 crores worldwide, even though it was made at a nominal budget of merely ‎₹14 crores. Bhumi Pednekar's performance as a fierce overweight woman, who is proud of herself was highly lauded by both critics and audience in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Post-Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar has featured in numerous blockbuster films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Saandh Ki Aankh. Her upcoming projects include Badhaai Ho and Dharma's Takth.

