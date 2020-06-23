Bhumi Pendekar Or Anushka Sharma; Who Wore The Manish Malhotra Embroidered Suit Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma have often been spotted donning exquisite designer pieces on multiple occasions. These two actresses rarely go wrong with their unique sense of style. They both manage to pull off any look effortlessly, especially traditional attires. Bhumi and Anushka also share a common love for embroidered Anarkali dresses. They wore gorgeous Manish Malhotra Anarkali embroidered suits on separate occasions in different hues. However, who out of the two wore the Anarkali suit better is something you can decide after looking at these photos. Check them out:

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor Or Anushka: Whose Choker Neck-piece Looks Better?

Bhumi Pednekar-Anushka Sharma in Manish Malhotra-embroidered Anarkali Suit

Bhumi Pednekar

During the festive season of Diwali last year, Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar was spotted wearing this exclusive embroidered beige Anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra's collection. The heavily embroidered Anarkali is a statement piece in itself from the celebrated designer's collection. With a matching net dupatta balancing the white heavy embroidery, Bhumi Pednekar looks ethereal in this traditional attire.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar To Malaika Arora; B-town Divas Who Aced The "sheer" Clothing Trend

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor paired her suit with jhumka earrings. Bhumi Pednekar kept her makeup very subtle and minimalistic with a nudish-brown lip-tone and bronze eyeshadow. She has also kept sleek and straight shoulder-length hairdo with a side parting. In these Bhumi Pednekar photos, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star looks elated and her dazzling smile is accentuating her overall look to many folds.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Or Krystle D’Souza: Whose Party Wear Lehenga Do Fans Love More?

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, opted for a majestic white hand-woven kalidar Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. With gold zardozi details on borders on the cotton suit, Anuska Sharma looks marvellous in this designer piece. Such an ensemble is appropriate for any festival, and even casual outings. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor accessorised her ethnic look with emerald drops traditional earrings and two kadas in a similar design.

However, what elevated this festive look was the way Anushka carried her matching dupatta, and styled her hair. The PK actor wore her statement bun with a middle parting. With very few makeup products used, Anushka Sharma completed her look with a small Bindi, nude lips, and defined brows. As both Bhumi Pednekar and Anushka Sharma styled their attires so differently, it is tough to pick who wore the Manish Malhotra outfit better, as each had a sense of uniqueness to their look.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma Pulled Off Similar Red 'Banarasi Sarees'; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.