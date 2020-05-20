Harsh Beniwal Shares Video On 'cringe TikToker'; Says 'Firm Believer Of Good Content'

Amidst all the memes, videos and discussions regarding TikTok vs Youtube, popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal has come up with his latest video titled ‘A day with cringe TikToker’. The video is a funny and light-hearted take on cringe TikTok artists. The seventeen-minute-twenty-five-second long video released on May 17 and has already clocked 10 million views in a matter of hours.

READ | TikTok Rating Down: Why The App's Rating Dropped Drastically On Play Store?

To promote the video, Harsh came up with #RoastNahiFryKarunga on his social media platforms. Netizens were quick to lap it up and it subsequently became viral. The video says Harsh is bound to tickle people’s funny bone.

Commenting on the same, he says, "There has been a lot of talk and chatter regarding youtube vs Tiktok and I just wanted to create something which people can relate to, is topical and light hearted. That being said, I’m a firm believer of good content irrespective of the platform. We as content creators and the audiences as well, are lucky that so many new avenues have opened up for good content. Opportunities too are aplenty and that is the most important. We must support and applaud good content and encourage more people to come up with it rather than discuss platforms.”

READ | Harsh Beniwal's #RoastNahiFryKarunga Trends On Social Media Amid The YouTube-TikTok Feud

Watch it below:

READ | Faizal Siddiqui In Trouble: NCW To Take Action On TikTok Video Promoting Acid Attacks

YouTube vs TikTok battle: How it started?

For the unversed, the battle of YouTube vs TikTok grabbed many headlines in May 2020. A popular TikTok user, Amir Siddiqui, took to his TikTok and Instagram handle and talked about how YouTubers demoralise the TikTok users. His comment did not go well with famous YouTuber CarryMinati. To reply to Amir Siddiqui's remarks over YouTube vs Tiktok, he shared a long video, in which he roasted Amir for the 'cringe content' on TikTok. If reports are something to go by then CarryMinati's video crossed more than 70 million views, which made it the most liked non-musical Indian YouTube video.

READ | YouTube Vs TikTok, Lockdown & Twilight Memes That Have Been Trending On Social Media

However, CarryMinati's video was deleted from YouTube later, but many YouTubers and actors including Mukesh Khanna came forward to support him. Furthermore, #BanTikTok trended on Twitter for a few days. And, reportedly TikTok has witnessed a drop in ratings due to the ongoing battle. Ever since the battle started, Twitter is flooded with trending hashtags against TikTok.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.