'Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn' Starring 'VTV' Actors Simbu And Trisha Krishnan Hits Internet

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon' short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn released recently. The film started streaming on video-sharing platform YouTube from May 20, 2020. The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya pair, STR and Trisha Krishnan are seen playing the lead in the film. Read on to know the details of the short film.

Interestingly, the shot opens with Simbu as Karthik from VTV, who is now a director, struggling to write a scene in his script "Un Kaaladi thadathil" with a character named Divya. As the video progresses he is seen calling Jessie. On the other side, Jessie, played by Trisha, answers Karthik's call. Karthik reveals to Trisha that he knows she is in Kerala as he saw her sister's Facebook post. Throughout their conversation, Karthik tries to reconnect with her. Meanwhile, Jessie helps him to focus on his work. The end credits are rolled with the script titled Kamal and Kadambari with AR Rahman's vocals and a soothing background score.

Details of the short film

The 12-minute-long short film is a slice of Karthik and Jessie's life from Vinnaithandi Varuvaya, which released in 2010. As soon as Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn released, it brought back memories of Vinnaithandi Varuvaya. The background score of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn has been composed by AR Rahman, who had scored the tunes for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya in 2010.

The short film is going viral on social media. It has been received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Talking about the performance of the short film, within 24 hours, the short film has crossed 8 lakh views with more than 1,27,000 likes on the platform. Reportedly, it is trending at number 1 on YouTube.

While sharing the YouTube link of the film, director Gautham Menon took to Twitter and wrote a thank you note for the team. His tweet read, 'So very thankful to the names involved in this effort and especially amidst these testing times. There’s hope, there is love and there’s a beautiful future. Love to all!'

