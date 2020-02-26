Sanjay Mishra Reveals 'Kaamyaab's' Budget Was Lesser Than The Cost Of 2 Vanity Vans

Sanjay Mishra is an Indian actor who has created a space for himself in the Bollywood industry with impactful supporting roles. The actor recently opened up in an interview with a leading media portal about his small budget upcoming film, Kaamyaab. The actor threw light on the importance of having a star back a small budget film.

Read | 'Kaamyaab' Actor Sanjay Mishra Thanks God For Being 'underrated', Here Is Why

Sanjay Mishra feels more A-List actors should support small films

The Ankhon Dekhi lead, Sanjay Mishra is all geared up to release his upcoming movie, Kaamyaab. The movie is getting produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films Production and Manish Mundra. Sanjay Mishra revealed in an interview that neither he nor Manish Mundra was expecting a production house like Red Chillies Entertainment, which has an A-lister Bollywood actor’s name attached to it, to support a small budget film with no big names associated to it.

Sanjay Mishra pointed out that the budget for Kaamyaab was much lesser than the cost of vanity vans on sets of a big-budget film. Therefore, he wishes that in future a lot more other actors would step in to support small films. Sanjay Mishra said that big actors bring a lot of energy to the table and have a huge fan following which helps small budget films they are associated with.

Read | Sanjay Mishra Shows Off Multiple 'extraordinary' Personas On The Latest 'Kaamyaab' Poster

About 'Kaamyaab'

The movie is a story about an actor who has done around 499 films but all as supporting cast. Having created a niche for himself in the film industry, he hopes his 500th film to be a life-changing experience for him. The film is a comical take on the clichés pertaining to character artists. The movie will hit theatres on March 6th, 2020.

Read | P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar Actor Sanjay Mishra's Best Films Till Date

Sanjay Mishra is a well known supporting actor

Sanjay Mishra, in an interview with a leading media portal, recollected the memories of his initial days in the film industry. He told the media portal that just like the character in the movie, he too has done many supporting roles in the film industry but he took baby steps to prove his acting skills. He further added that though he there still remains a lot to be achieved, his journey from Sanjay to ‘sir’ has been a journey worth witnessing.

Read | Sanjay Mishra Films That Were Loved By Fans And Critics Alike

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.