Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Stirs Controversy, Director Accused Of 'backstabbing'

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi has stirred controversy yet again. With excessive preparations for the film underway, a popular Kollywood film writer Ajayan Bala claimed that the director of the film, AL Vijay did not give him credit for his work. In a long Facebook post which now stands deleted, the writer alleged that although he has faced 'betrayal' in cinemas several times, he is not able to come to terms with his insult heaped on him through Thalaivi. "This backstabbing is the result of the one-and-a-half years I spent on the film, from research to script discussions.”, read an excerpt from the post.

For those unaware, Bala is a well-known writer and was a part of several films such as Manithan, Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Nethraa. Reportedly, Vijay & Bala seem to have had some communication to sort out the differences as the Facebook post carrying serious allegations against the director has been deleted from social media platforms.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is set to release on June 26, 2020. The film has been directed by A. L. Vijay. Apart from Ranaut, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. In the film, the Queen actor will be depicting several phases from Jayalalithaa’s life in the film Thalaivi. Thus, we can see the heavy use of prosthetics in order to achieve the looks in the film.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, director Vijay in conversation with a leading portal said, "Kangana is a director's delight' and called her "Lady Aamir Khan". He explained how Kangana put on 10 kgs for playing Thalaivi and also aces every emotion on screen. He concluded by saying, "Kangana is not someone who can be described by one adjective."

