Perfectionist Aamir Khan Finds His Way To Have The Perfect OTT Debut? Find Out!

Aamir Khan, a name that everyone in India knows, is known to be the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood. Yet, another element that has gripped the hearts of the audience is all the OTT websites. It seems that these two elements of entertainment are soon to be merged into one.

Aamir Khan's OTT debut?

According to an article on a news portal, Aamir Khan is soon to be a part of a show that will be aired on the OTT site Amazon Prime. The rumours say that Aamir is in talks with Amazon Prime Video for a multi-series idea. The article has quoted a source that gives more information on this piece of news.

The source claimed that a team of writers under Aamir Khan has conceptualized and developed the material for the series. This was recently pitched to the heads of the streaming website. They are reportedly very keen to collaborate with the superstar. They were also on the hunt of a project that would not only be suitable for him but also worthy of Aamir Khan. The show will be based on human interest and will come under the category of drama.

There was also a buzz in the entertainment industry that Aamir Khan is also considering to make Mahabharat, in the form of a web series. This ambitious project, however, was reportedly put on a hold. This was because Aamir wanted to give complete attention to his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

The source reportedly also talked about Mahabharat. When asked whether this idea has been revived, the source reportedly said that it will be a new series and that it will happen on a later stage. He also said that there are three well-rounded ideas currently and the makers are focusing on them.

Source: Aamir Khan & Amazon Prime Video Instagram

