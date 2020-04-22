Bhumi Pednekar Or Tara Sutaria, Who Paired Sequinned Saree With Plunging Neckline Better?

Apart from the strong on-screen performances, Bollywood divas often turn heads with their quirky style statements. The coming-age-actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday among many others have taken the internet by storm with their glamour. Meanwhile, once Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria resembled each other's saree look. Check out who pulled the sequinned saree look better.

Fashion faceoff: Bhumi Pednekar vs Tara Sutaria

Bhumi Pednekar

During the promotional events of her film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi's outfit set fire on the internet. The actor wore a lemon-coloured saree with a sleeveless, deep-neck blouse and hair left open. Her outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra and she was completely dazzling in the attire. Her fans flooded the comments section with fire emoticons. Take a look below:

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria's saree look is all about feeling classy and elegant. She teamed up her all sequinned saree with a satin bralette. The Student Of The Year 2 actor kept her makeup to a minimal and opted for a nude lip. Fans and followers of Tara started praising her in the comments section and called her 'bold and beautiful'. Check out her look below:

Talking about the professional front of both the actors, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Karan Johar's horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has multiple projects in her kitty, including Durgavati and Badhaai Do. On the other side, Tara shared the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She is also gearing up to join the star cast of Ek Villain 2.

