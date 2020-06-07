When Bhumi Pednekar's Arm Injury Couldn't Hold Her Back From Walking For Manish Malhotra

Bhumi Pednekar, who is much appreciated for her choice of films, is often seen stealing the limelight at the fashion shows with her grace. She is known to set fashion trends with everything she wears. During one of such fashion shows by Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with an arm injury.

In the recent past, designer Manish Malhotra had put up a blockbuster fashion show to showcase his couture week's collection. Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan turned showstopper for him along with his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. The fashion event was attended by several renowned faces of Bollywood and one among them was Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar looked drop-dead gorgeous in the stunning golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra. However, the plastered arm of the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor caught everybody's attention. Bhumi Pednekar's expressions were in the spotlight.

In the pictures, Bhumi Pednekar looks absolute finesse in the golden lehenga clubbed with an embroidered ethnic jacket. Here, Bhumi Pednekar's royal outfit was accessorised with Manish Malhotra designed jewellery, a diamond-studded neckpiece. Styled by Manish Malhotra's team, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's perfect hair and makeup made Bhumi look nothing less than a princess. Talking about Bhumi Pednekar's injured arm, it was reported that she suffered an injury during one of her training sessions. And she was suggested to wear a sling to avoid more damage.

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar -

On the work, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The film stars Arshad Warsi in the lead. Durgavati is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides the upcoming film, Bhumi Pednekar has a slew of movies in her kitty. She is reportedly preparing for Karan Johar's Takht. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Thereafter, Bhumi Pednekar also has the sequel of 2018's Badhaai Ho in her kitty.

