Bhumi Pednekar's Best Party Outfits That Make Her Look Stunning

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor, has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. Along with being famous for being the versatile actor that she is, Bhumi is also well-known for her fashion sense. Here are the best party looks of Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar best party outfits

Bhumi Pednekar is seen posing in a sea-green colour mini dress. Her dress is deep neck, with full balloon sleeves. She has given her hair side partition and left them straight open. She has worn silver metallic open toe block heels, under the dress. Bhumi completed her look with a few rings and nude makeup.

At an event, Bhumi Pednekar was seen wearing a three-piece golden and black sequin set. She wore a black colour bralette and high waist sequin loose pants. Bhumi then wore an open loose sequin coat on top of her bralette. The actor wore black colour high block heels at the bottom of her outfit. She gave a side partition to her hair and left them open, giving them beachy waves at the bottom. She completed her look by wearing nude and natural makeup.

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in this bronze and grey sequin gown. Her gown is sleeveless, with deep neck and backless. She has given her hair a centre partition and a messy curly look. Bhumi wore golden stiletto under her dress. She completed her look by wearing dark makeup and smokey eyes.

