Bhumi Pednekar's Best Scenes With Akshay Kumar In 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar were seen together in the movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The movie focused on the importance of sanitation in the country. Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar played husband and wife in the film and their on-screen chemistry was most-talked about. Here are some of their best scenes from the movie.

Bhumi Pednekar's on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar

When they get married

In the movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar marries Akshay Kumar but later when she finds out that they do not have a toilet inside their house, she leaves him. But before she leaves, Akshay Kumar makes different ways to win her heart. Those scenes were some of the best scenes from the movie that showcased their brilliant chemistry.

Also Read: 'Durgavati' Actor Bhumi Pednekar To Share Screen With Ayushmann For The 4th Time?

When he proposes her

The love songs from the movie also won hearts. A song that was loved by the fans from the movie was Subah Ki Train, that also showed their on-screen chemistry as a husband and wife. The scene where Akshay Kumar proposes to Bhumi Pednekar was another applause-worthy scene from the movie.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Reveals Ajay Devgn Pushed Him Out Of 'Phool Aur Kaante'; Read Details

The love songs from the movie

Most of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's romantic scenes are from before they get married in the film. They are shown as a couple who fall in love and who always keep talking on the phone. In order to win Akshay Kumar's father's heart, they try different tricks, and these scenes prove their chemistry and how a couple should work as a team.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Lists That 'one Place' Which Has Become A Must Visit For His Film Promotions

One of the best scenes from the movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, is towards the end when Akshay Kumar fights with his family to build a toilet, to bring home his wife. And after all these efforts, Bhumi Pednekar finally comes back home. This was one of the best scenes in the movie.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Highest IMDb Rated Movies You Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.