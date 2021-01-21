Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday By Sharing A Series Of Throwback Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar is an active Instagram user who keeps her fans and followers updated with the pictures from her shoots, family time, and her exotic vacations. The actor is currently in Dehradun filming for her upcoming movie Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. Bhumi took to Instagram to wish her mother on her birthday and shared a series of unseen pictures from the past. Read on to know more about her birthday wish for her mother.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram stories for her mother's birthday

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor took to her Instagram stories to wish her mother Sumitra Pednekar on her special day. She shared a series of pictures of her family, of her mom when she was young, and with her sister Samiksha. In the first story, Bhumi's mother Sumitra can be seen cutting a cake with her younger daughter Samiksha. The video posted was by Samiksha and reposted by Bhumi. It features their mother cutting a cake and flower bouquets all around her. Bhumi wrote, "We love you the most, may God bless you mom, you bring light in a lot of lives'. See her Instagram story here.

In the next video shared by the actor, her mother can be seen hugging Samiksha and the two share a lovely moment while the latter kisses her mom on the cheek. Bhumi wrote, "Happy Birthday to our whole world, we are because you are. I miss being a part of that hug. Happy birthday Mumma''. See the story here.

Along with these birthday celebration pictures and videos, Bhumi shared a series of throwback images of her mom when she was a baby or from her younger days. The first throwback black and white picture is from the time when her mother was an infant and the next few images show her in her teenage years. Take a look at some of them.

Bhumi also shared glimpses of her childhood while she posted pictures with her mother. The last few stories that she shared had the recent pictures of Bhumi Pednekar's family, including her mom and younger sister. You can see some of the stories here, which include snippets from the actor's childhood and recent photos.

Image Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Official Instagram Account

