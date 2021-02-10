Uttarakhand Disaster: Jubin Nautiyal To Hold Concert To Raise Funds For Affected Families

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has decided to help the people affected badly by the disaster in the Chamoli District of Uttarakhand with his next digital concert. Inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for the Youth of India to stand with the people of Chamoli, the singer took to Twitter and shared the poster of the concert and informed that the concert will take place on February 14. Apart from this, the singer informed that the money that will be collected from the concert will be given to the families affected by the devastating glaciers.

Jubin Nautiyal's concert for the Uttarakhand disaster

He captioned the post and wrote, “Inspired by the clarion call of Hon. PM @narendramodi for #YouthOfIndia to stand with the people of Chamoli in Uttrakhand join me live in the digital concert to raise funds for the families affected by the devastating glaciers on 14Feb @gaana n all my SM accounts #JubinForChamoli.” The concert will take place at the Three Oaks Hotel in Mussoorie for the first time. A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning.

The Rishiganga Power Project was damaged in the flash floods. A deluge in the Alaknanda river system washed away hydroelectric stations, trapping more than 100 labourers, who are feared dead. The rescue operation to save the people trapped in a tunnel is underway and efforts are on to clear the tunnel with the help of the JCB machine, Chamoli Police said. A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from nearby locations so far, police added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Home Minister Amit Shah assured that all the necessary assistance was being provided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation by speaking to CM Rawat. Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam or the Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following the avalanche, said the Indian Air Force's (IAF) initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

