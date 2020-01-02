Bhumi Pednekar Sets The 'mood' For Next Decade In Never-seen-before Avatar

The year 2019 was an eventful year for many Bollywood celebrities. Many stars achieved the stardom they deserve, whereas others marked their debut. Being one of the stars in the list, actor Bhumi Pednekar bagged a massive fan following after her back to back hits at the box-office. Her fans and followers always poured their love and praises for the actor. Recently, the Saand Ki Aankh actor shared a post. While biding a bye to the decade-ending year and welcoming 2020, her glamours look caught the attention of her fans. She posed in an emerald green bikini. Starting the year with positivity, she penned a one-liner caption for her post and wrote, 'My Mood for the next decade 🏖 💃🏻🧚🏻‍♀️😊 #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood'.

Take a look at her mood for the next decade:

Apparently, the 30-year-old actor never wore a bikini for any of her Bollywood projects. Seeing her in the beach avatar left many fans in awe of her. Flooding the comments section with praises, many users wrote 'hotness overloaded'. She also posted a short video clip on her social media feed, in which she was seen enjoying time with family at the beach.

Details of upcoming projects:

On the work front, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. In 2020, she will share the screen space with many leading actors in multiple projects including Karan Johar's period drama Takht. She will scare the audience with Vicky Kaushal in an upcoming horror film Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. She will also essay the lead for another upcoming film Durgavati. Apart from film projects, she has also initiated a pan-India campaign, 'Climate Warriors', to raise awareness about global warming and sustainable living.



