Neha Kakkar And Mouni Roy Share A Special Connection; Read To Know More

Singer Neha Kakkar has changed the face of the music industry in the country like no other. Her back to back blockbuster hit tracks has made her one of the most bankable singers in current times. All her songs are ground-breaking hits, be it her independent tracks or times when she did playback for several Bollywood's leading ladies.

Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram

Neha Kakkar's party tracks are especially the talk the town. All her dance numbers storm the internet in no time. Talking about the singer's dance songs, we can't fail to notice her connection with gorgeous actor Mouni Roy. Bollywood's newfound diva Mouni Roy who paved her way from television to films, is a stellar performer.

Mouni Roy stunned many fans with her impeccable dancing skills. She has danced on the tunes of several Neha Kakkar's songs. Let's take a look at the list of songs when Neha Kakkar did playback for Mouni Roy.

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Neha Kakkar and Mouni Roy songs

Tum Bin 2- Ki Kariye Nachna Aonda Nahin

This was Neha Kakkar and Mouni Roy's first collaboration for this special track. The two lovely ladies collaborated for the song Ki Kariye Nachna Aonda Nahin for the movie Tum Bin 2 in 2016. Both Neha Kakkar and Mouni featured in the music video and danced their hearts out. It is peppy party tracks, with catchy Punjabi lyrics.

Made In China- Odhani

Mouni Roy gave her acting career's most memorable performance in the movie Made in China. She made her presence felt alongside stellar performer Rajkummar Rao. There were several songs in the film, but the most celebrated track was Odhani sung by none of other than Neha Kakkar. The Naagin fame actor looked breathtaking in the video, and her killer dance moves won millions of hearts.

KGF- Gali Gali Mein

Another high-octane energetic party track of Neha and Mouni is Galli Galli Mein from the blockbuster hit film KGF. This track of Mouni Roy was the highlight of the film. From the hook step to the lyrics, everything related to this track became a rage. So much so that Galli Galli Mein has over 303 million views on YouTube currently.

