Bhumi Pednekar's Photos Prove She Slays Floral Outfits Like A Pro

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar is a very talented actor in Bollywood. She is will be seen in a short but pivotal role in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. She has proved her acting merit with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sonchiriya, etc. She is a terrific actor and also a very devoted fashionista. She sets fashion trends with everything she wears. Check out her best pictures donning floral outfits.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar Proves That She Can Slay In Any Hairstyle, See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts floral wear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in the above pictures. She looks mighty pretty in the floral printed short dresses with her hair let loose and minimal makeup. She kept the accessories very simple to keep the proper essence of the look intact.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 Read Also: Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Who Rocked Hand-painted Saree Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar can be seen flaunting two very beautiful floral printed jackets in the above pictures. In the first picture, she is donning a denim jacket with floral printed sleeves that looks quite hip. In the second picture, she is wearing a red floral printed dress and carrying a magnificent black floral printed jacket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar's Photos Prove That The Actor Slays In Red Outfits

The Bala actor looks very elegant in the black floral printed top and black skirt in the first picture. She rounded off the look with a black strap shoe and the hair tied back. In the second picture, she dons a splendid floral printed jumpsuit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts two beautiful floral lehengas in the above pictures. The attire is spot on and she does not look less than a princess in the pictures. She styled the outfits with proper accessories and makeup.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar's On-screen Chemistry With THESE Actors Has Been Loved By Audience

Image credit: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

 

 

