Bhumi Pednekar's Most Stunning Looks In Sunglasses | See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry. When it comes to her fashion game, fans love scrolling through Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram for taking fashion cues. The actor has not only impressed people with her styling but also with her fashion style. Be it rocking traditional looks or western casuals, she rocks both of the looks with utmost grace.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram evidently displays her love for accessories. While there are several accessories the actor opts for, sunglasses seem to be near and dear to her. Here are Bhumi Pednekar's photos that prove the same:

Bhumi Pednekar's sunglasses collection

Last year, Bhumi Pednekar featured in over four movies including Sonachiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Along with her acting skills, she seems to be upping her style game. In the picture, Pednekar can be sporting a mustard-coloured leather outfit and a long navy blue coloured coat. She teamed her outfit with cat-eye shaped sunglasses with the border being a little broad.

This is yet another look of Bhumi Pednekar in cat-eye shaped sunglasses with pointy edges. This look is sported by the actor during her cleaning campaigns. She can be seen wearing a light blue coloured top and dark blue coloured track pants.

Bhumi Pednekar looks stylish as she can be seen having a fun and relaxing time near a pool. Donning a swimwear and side-parted hair, she paired her swimwear with an aviator-shaped sunglasses. Check out the picture below of Bhumi Pednekar sporting the sunglasses.

