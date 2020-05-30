Kartik Aaryan's Looks As Chintu Tyagi In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': See Pictures

Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011. Since then, the actor has ruled the hearts of the audience with several hit films. The first iconic monologue of Kartik from Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a massive success amongst the masses. The actor was recently seen in Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was one of the highly anticipated films of 2019. The film was successful at the box-office, and Kartik gained much appreciation for his role as Chintu Tyagi in the movie. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s looks from Pati Patni Aur Woh, which will keep your crush on him going eternally.

Kartik Aaryan’s amazing looks from Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of his character from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Dressed in a simple checkered shirt and pant, Kartik is spotted with a moustache in the picture. Kartik captioned the photo by revealing his first look. Kartik’s character in Pati Patni Aur Woh was very different from the roles he played in his previous films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kartik Aaryan wore this outfit for his wedding in the film. The actor is seen dancing along with his wife Bhumi Pednekar in the song Ek Tu Hi Yaar Mera. The romantic track surely gives fans a sneak-peek into their sizzling chemistry. The soulful song is crooned by Rochak feat. Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. Rochak Kohli composed the music, and Kumaar penned the lyrics of the song.

In the picture, one can see Kartik Aaryan dressed up in a maroon suit with a white shirt. The actor looked handsome with two ravishing divas. His fashion in this film inspired many and gave ideas on how to wear a perfect party attire without being over the top.

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya which will be directed by Anees Bazmee. Along with Kartik, the film will have actors Kiara Advani and Tabu in essential roles. The horror-comedy film is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Colin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham-Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana. The film also features actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya in prominent roles.

(Image Credits: Screen Grab From The Film)

