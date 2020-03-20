Bhumi Pednekar Can Pull Off Printed Outfits Graciously & These Pics Prove It

Bhumi Pednekar has evidently become one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry. With multiple hit films under her kitty and a vast social media presence, the actor is undoubtedly enjoying the support of a strong fanbase. From time to time, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen sporting some stylish outfits on her Instagram, where she enjoys a following of 4.2 million.

One of the biggest trends between fashion enthusiasts today is that of print-on-print outfits. There are various Bhumi Pendekar's photos on her Instagram where she can be graciously seen sporting the print-on-print and printed outfits. Check them out below -

Bhumi Pednekar's outfits where she is slaying in printed look

Bhumi Pednekar's photos sporting the print-on-print look are in abundance on her social media. In the photo below, she can be seen sporting a printed jumpsuit with floral patterns. Bhumi Pednekar also coupled the outfit with black heels which evidently complimented the outfit well. Check out the photo below:

One of the many actor's photos on her Instagram is her sporting an ethnic outfit which featured heavy print work. The print-on-print outfit with an ethnic twist was upped furthermore by jewellery. Check out the photo below :

In the picture below, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor can be seen sporting a white floral print top coupled with a printed lehenga. This look of Bhumi Pednekar is evidently very elegant as she has coupled the print-on-print look with an ethnic twist. Check it out below -

Keeping her love for print-on-print outfits intact, Bhumi Pednekar also posted a photo sporting the look yet again. This time around, she could be seen flaunting a black and white outfit coupled with black heels. Check it out below -

