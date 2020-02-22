Bhumi Pednekar's Photos In Stunning Bright-colored Attires

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh star has made quite some noise with her films lately. Bhumi started off with her first role in the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and later went on to work in multiple films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, etc.

Bhumi Pednekar has a large fan base on social media and also inspires a number of fans with her style updates every now and then. Listed below are some of Bhumi Pednekar's best of photos where she is seen flaunting some bright colored attires.

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts some bright colored attires

READ:Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Make Jaws Drop In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar; Celebs React

READ:Bhumi Pednekar Welcomes Arshad Warsi As He Joins The Cast Of G. Ashok's 'Durgavati'

READ:Bhumi Pednekar Gives Her Blessings To Ayushmann's Love In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Bhumi Pednekar is quite a fashion icon and totally slays some stylish bright colored attires. Be it a gown, skirt, mini dress or even ethnic, Bhumi has broken barriers and rocked some stunning outfits. She is widely considered to be one of the most stylish actors in the industry. The actor loves picking up bold colors and her style is quite edgy. Along with her stunning outfits, Bhumi Pednekar likes to keep her makeup and hair subtle. She also likes to don some statement jewelry to go with her various attires.

READ:Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Thoughts On Her First-ever Heroine-centric Movie, 'Durgavati'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.