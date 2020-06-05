Bhumi Pednekar's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For Your Next Brunch Date; See Pictures

Known for her classic choices of films, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is also appreciated for her spectacular style game. From seasonal fashion looks to the heavy ethnic attires, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame actor Bhumi Pednekar surely knows how to slay it in all. Here are some of Bhumi Pednekar's outfits that are perfect for a brunch date, take a look.

Summer Frock

In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a red frock. The outfit had polka dotted design and funky sleeves. The neckline was resembling a Chinese collar neck. Bhumi Pednekar paired black heels adorned with studded diamonds. For glam, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor was styled in light makeup look sported with red lipstick. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Casuals

This casual outfit of the Bala actor is from the first screening of her film Saand Ki Aankh. Here, Bhumi Pednekar turned up in a black tee sported with blue denim jeans. Her tee was printed with her animated still from Saand Ki Aankh. For glam, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opted for light makeup and huge silver loop earrings. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Retro Look

Here, the TEPK actor slayed in a simple white shirt and blue jeans look. In the retro defining look, Bhumi Pednnekar can be spotted wearing a plain white shirt with dramatic sleeves and bell-bottom jeans. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar was styled in bronze highlighting makeup and her hair was simply tied in a pony.

Formals

In this post, Bhumi Pednekar can be spotted wearing a grey colour striped pant-suit in which her trousers are ending at her ankles. She donned the cropped coat outfit paired with a black inner inside it. Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with slightly curly hair at the bottom, minimal nude makeup and an ethnic floral black Jutti. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's look here.

Ethnic

Here, Bhumi Pednekar's look is a combination of ethnic and casuals. The actor has paired quirky blue flowy jumpsuit paired with statement sandals. The dress has a floral design print. She left her hair open with a mid-partition hairdo.

