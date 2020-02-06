Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt And Sonakshi Sinha Slayed These Winter Outfits

Every Bollywood celebrity tries to make memorable fashion statements at any important occasion. They style themselves with the help of several fashion experts and stylists. Here is a look at our favourite stars donning some winter outfits.

Celebs who sported cosy winter outfits

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has shown her acting prowess in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat, Lukka Chuppi, etc. She is also one of the leading fashionistas of the Bollywood industry. She looks stunning in this winter outfit. The jacket has woolen collars and the dress is very plainly beautiful. She looks beautiful, subtle and comfortable in this wear.

Alia Bhatt

The Udta Punjab actor has time and again proven her talent in front of her fans and audiences. She has given multiple hits including Gully Boy, Student Of The Year, Raazi, 2 States, etc in Bollywood. The actor styles herself perfectly for every occasion and is appreciated by fans.

Alia can be seen wearing proper winter wear on the streets of the US. She wore a jacket with jeans, holding gloves in one hand and knee-high leather boots, looking all cute. Check out the picture below.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is known for her power-packed performances and her ability to eradicate stereotypes. She has delivered multiple hits such as the Dabbang series, Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, Mission Mangal, R... Rajkumar, etc. She is also a fashionista who knows how to dress to impress. She has stood up for body-shaming issues that women face in today's times. Sonakshi is a style icon for millions and her she rocks the black sweater perfectly. Check out the picture below.

